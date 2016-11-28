Top downloaded holiday songs of all time…

If you need help with your Christmas playlist, you’re probably not going to get it from this list of the Most Downloaded Holiday Songs of All Time . . . because chances are you’ve had them in your collection for years. But, whatever, here you go….

1. “All I Want for Christmas is You”, Mariah Carey. 3.2 million downloads.

2. “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, and Katie Lopez. 1.6 million downloads.

3. “Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)”, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 1.3 million downloads.

4. “Mistletoe”, Justin Bieber. 1.1 million downloads.

5. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, Brenda Lee. 1 million downloads.

6. “Christmas Canon”, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 918,000 downloads.

7. “Where Are You Christmas?”, Faith Hill. 897,000 downloads.

8. “Feliz Navidad”, Jose Feliciano. 808,000 downloads.

9. “Jingle Bell Rock”, Bobby Helms. 780,000 downloads.

10. “Last Christmas”, Wham! 751,000 downloads.

(Billboard)