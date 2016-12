Hikers in Alaska found two moose earlier this month that got their antlers locked together while they were fighting.

Then they fell into a lake, and became FROZEN in about eight inches of ice. So just their antlers and the tops of their bodies were sticking out.

According to “National Geographic” it’s rare for moose to get locked together like that at all. And the whole frozen-in-ice thing makes it even weirder.

(Photos: Jeff Erickson via Facebook)